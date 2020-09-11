A new poll has predicted a "commanding lead" for the SNP at next year's Holyrood election and next general election.
The survey, by Survation, shows 53% of likely voters would choose the SNP candidate for their constituency, marking a two-point increase on their previous poll in January.
The Scottish Conservatives were predicted at 20% (-3) and Scottish Labour on 18% (+1).
On the question of whether Scotland should be an independent country, the poll found 53% of Scots backed the idea, with 47% voting no.
In their previous poll, both votes were 50-50.
Survation conducted the online poll of 1018 people aged 16 and over living in Scotland between September 2-7.
In a UK general election, polling indicated the SNP would win around half the vote across Scotland.
According to data, the SNP have 51% share, followed by Scottish Labour on 21%, and Scottish Conservatives on 20%.
