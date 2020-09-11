More than 170 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Nicola Sturgeon announced that 175 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths have been recorded.
The number of new cases represents 2.7% of those newly tested.
New figures confirmed 269 were in hospital as of midnight on Thursday, with eight in intensive care, marking an increase of three and one respectively.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 80.
In Lanarkshire, the figure rose by 39 overnight, with 24 more cases recorded in Lothian and 12 in Ayrshire and Arran.
Ms Sturgeon said the situation in Lanarkshire was causing "particular concern", and said that, following a public health review later today, it may be that some additional restrictions could be applied.
