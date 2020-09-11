MORE than a dozen Scottish products could have their geographic status officially recognised as part of a new trade deal with Japan.

The UK has made a free trade agreement with Japan in principle this morning, and is the first major deal for Britain as an independent nation.

Liz Truss, International Trade Secretary, said the agreement will increase commerce with Japan by an estimated £15.2 billion.

The UK-Japan Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement was agreed in principle by Ms Truss and Japan’s foreign minister, Motegi Toshimitsu, in a video call this morning.

Scottish wild salmon and beef are among 15 famous products that could be protected with a Geographical Indication (GI).

Other products include Arbroath smokies, Ayrshire New Potatoes/ Ayrshire Earlies, Bonchester cheese, native Shetland wool, Orkney beef, Orkney lamb, Orkney Scottish island cheddar, Scotch lamb, Shetland lamb, Stornoway black pudding, Teviotdale cheese and traditional Ayrshire Dunlop cheese.

Along with the protected status for Scottish produce, businesses will be able to export 99% of products to Japan without tariffs.

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said: “This is a historic moment for the UK and Japan. This is our first major post-Brexit trade deal and it goes far beyond the existing EU deal by securing new wins for British businesses including in our great manufacturing, food and drink, and tech industries.

“From our Scotch beef and lamb farmers to our Scottish wild salmon and Orkney Scottish island cheddar, this deal will create new opportunities for people throughout the whole of the UK and help level up our country.

“Strategically, the deal is an important step towards joining the Trans-Pacific Partnership and placing Britain at the centre of a network of modern free trade agreements with liken-minded friends and allies.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland, David Duguid said: “It’s great news that the UK Government has agreed a trade deal with Japan. This will be a real boost for businesses in Scotland. Last year, businesses in Scotland exported goods worth more than £503 million to Japan.

“Scotland’s world-famous products, including Scottish wild salmon, Scotch beef and lamb - and of course, Scotch Whisky - are set to get a significant export boost from this agreement.

“This is further evidence of the huge opportunities of Britain leaving the EU, which will benefit all parts of the United Kingdom.”

The removal of several trade barriers aims to assist the UK's 8,000 SMEs already exporting goods to Japan, by offering tariff-free trade on 99% UK exports to Japan. Scottish food producers like Walkers Shortbread will benefit from lower tariffs.

Jim Walker, Managing Director of Walkers Shortbread said: “We welcome the news that a UK-Japan agreement has been agreed today. Japan remains one of Walkers most important markets and sales have grown steadily there since first launching in Japan over 40 years ago.

“This deal will help provide certainty and create more opportunities to continue building sales in the future in a market where our products already enjoy success.”