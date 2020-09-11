New coronavirus lockdown restrictions could be put in place in Lanarkshire as early as today, the First Minister has said.

Nicola Sturgeon admitted the rising cases and situation in the health board area is "causing some particular concern".

On Friday, 39 of Scotland's 175 new cases were confirmed in the area - since Monday, 136 people have tested positive.

The First Minister confirmed there will be expert public health discussions throughout Friday, and, depending on the judgements and conclusions, it may be that some additional restrictions will be introduced today or over the course of the weekend.

The move would follow similar reimposed lockdown restrictions in parts of the West of Scotland in the last few weeks, who have had indoor gathering rules place on them after a rise in cases linked to social gatherings. It is not yet known the cause of the spike in Lanarkshire's cases.

Here's what happened in Glasgow and other parts of the West when they entered a partial lockdown, and what could potentially happen in a Lanarkshire local lockdown.

Indoor gatherings

People living in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Dumbartonshire have been told they should not meet with people from other households inside homes.

This includes in your own home and other people's houses.

Members of different households can continue to meet outdoors including gardens and in pubs and restaurants as long as social distancing and appropriate guidance is followed.

However, extended household rules still apply. You can host people from your extended household in your house in the affected areas.

Hospital visiting

These could be restricted to essential visits only. This would include childbirth, end-of-life case, accompanying a child and supporting someone with a mental health issue.

Care home visits

Care home visits are restricted in these areas to outdoors only, with a maximum of three people from no more than two households, and essential visits.

Scottish Government confirmed essential indoors visits in care homes can continue for end of life situations or exceptional circumstances including those who are experiencing stress and distress.