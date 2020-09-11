AUTHOR Raynor Winn has spoken about life after her bestselling memoir The Salt Path and how the stigma of homelessness left lasting scars.

Ms Winn, who walked the 630-mile South West Coast Path in England with her husband after they lost their home in 2013, said it took time to trust people again following the open hostility the couple experienced.

Even when they did get a roof over their heads, those feelings didn't immediately fade. She said: "We had gone through that period of losing our home, becoming homeless and then walking. So, when we did find accommodation eventually, that sense of homelessness hadn't really left us.

"I was still carrying it with me as we tried to make a new life. That distrust of people probably came from the experiences we'd had on the path and the responses we'd received from people when they discovered we were homeless."

Only a day after the couple learned they would be evicted in 2013, her husband Moth was diagnosed with a rare, terminal illness. Many readers have been keen to discover what happened to the couple after they completed their epic trek.

In an interview with The Herald Magazine, Ms Winn talks about finding happiness again, Moth's health and life in their new home, as well as the powerful story behind her second book, The Wild Silence, published this month.

Ms Winn said: "I tried to put across in The Wild Silence that it wasn't a straightforward journey where we stopped that walk, everything was rosy, and he was OK – because that's not how it has been."

