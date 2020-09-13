SUSAN CALMAN, COMEDIAN AND TV PRESENTER

Where is it?

Arran. It is absolutely my favourite place in the world. The moment I step on the ferry I feel relaxed and happy. From my childhood to now, it's where I go to escape, recuperate and recharge. And I love the fact the mobile phone signal is patchy, because sometimes it's nice to be unavailable.

Why do you go there?

We holidayed there for many years when I was younger, and we all continue to visit many times a year. Nostalgia pulls me back, but the island has changed so much and there's still so much I've yet to discover. What always remains constant is just how beautiful it is.

How often do you go?

Less often than I would like these days. I try to make sure I spend at least a weekend there every few months. I was last there in February and will be heading back as soon as I can.

How did you discover it?

I believe we started going there as a family sort of by accident. We used to all pile in a camper van and drive to France for the summer holidays.

READ MORE: Five Scottish caves with eerie tales of mystery and adventure

I think at some point my mum pointed out that it wasn't much of a holiday when most of it was spent with three children in a tiny van driving for hours. So, they found a farmhouse in Shiskine and from then it was Arran all the way.

What's your favourite memory?

I learned to play golf there and some of my favourite times were spent on the Machrie and Shiskine courses wandering around with my dad. But I also remember the battle to put up the windbreak on the beach, the hours spent playing board games (we had no television to distract us) and the rock pools in Brodick.

Who do you take?

I take my wife (obviously, she would be annoyed if I left her behind), but I love showing the place off to friends. I had my 30th birthday party there and it was quite the night to remember.

What do you take?

The key to my enjoyment of the island is making sure I've layered correctly. I always have wet weather gear, but it's also essential to be prepared for bright sunshine. And, of course, midges regularly make an appearance, so protection from them is essential.

What do you leave behind?

Nothing. My memories stay fresh in my mind and I always make new ones when I go back.

READ MORE: How the loneliest tree in Scotland became a beloved landmark

Sum it up in five words.

Beautiful, friendly, delicious, romantic and gorgeous.

What travel spot is on your post-lockdown wish list?

I'm taking over from Jane McDonald on the "Cruising" show on Channel 5 soon so the world will hopefully be my oyster. As someone who is rather terrified of flying, I really want to go back to New York, and I can finally do it by boat.

And I'd love to go back on the Orient Express again. We went on our honeymoon to Venice and I don't think I've ever been on a more luxurious trip in my life.

The new series of Secret Scotland with Susan Calman begins on Channel 5, Friday, 8pm