What's the story?

Landward.

Tell me more.

The BBC Scotland farming and countryside programme returns for its autumn run. An ongoing theme of the new series will be to shine a spotlight on how the coronavirus pandemic has affected rural Scotland.

What can we expect?

The opening episode comes from Ben Eighe National Nature Reserve in Wester Ross where Dougie Vipond takes a stroll through the ancient Caledonian pine forest and sees how the next generation of trees are being grown using seed from the remaining "granny" pines.

Elsewhere, he will be examining how visitor attractions and businesses are emerging from lockdown and what's changed since reopening.

What is the rest of the gang up to?

Euan McIlwraith visits Mull to learn more about the fascinating geology of its coastline. He also meets residents living in the Morvern Peninsula who are trying to mount a community buyout for a neglected estate.

Anything else?

Arlene Stuart will be investigating littering in Scotland's wild landscapes and why it appears to have become worse as lockdown has eased. Meanwhile, Anne Lundon will travel to Ballachulish to delve into why it was dubbed the "dirtiest village in Scotland" during the early 1970s.

When can I watch?

Landward, BBC Scotland, Thursdays, 8pm.