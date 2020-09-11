NICOLA Sturgeon has warned that the BBC not broadcasting all of her briefings could put messaging to older people at risk - stressing it is “more important” to be able to reach the public as Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

BBC Scotland has suggested it will not televise all of the First Minister’s public health briefings – but the decision has faced a backlash over fears those unable to access technology may be excluded from the Scottish Government’s public health updates.

Ms Sturgeon was asked about the row at her daily briefing – stressing that her announcements “are not political”, adding “I have always taken great care not to stray into political territory”.

She said: “The televising of these briefings at a time like this have been a public service and the BBC is a public service broadcaster.

"They have been important in allowing me to communicate information and advice directly and giving us the opportunity to explain the reasoning and rationale behind the decisions we are taking and the things I'm asking people to do.

"I've always thought the more people can understand why they are being asked to restrict their lives in certain ways, the more likely it is they are going to comply. I think that principle has generally served Scotland well in the last few months."

"We are clearly at a point where the virus is accelerating again as we go into winter – so it becomes more important, not less important to continue that very direct communication.”

She added: "These briefings will always be broadcast on Scottish Government channels, so they will always be available for people to see – but not everybody is as hooked into the internet and technology as some of us are.

"What has struck me during the period these briefings have been televised, is they have been particularly important among some sections of the population who don't routinely go on the internet or watch things on their phone - and that tends to be older people."

The BBC stressed it will take a “consistent approach to coverage of the various government briefings across the UK nations”.

A spokesman added: “We will continue to provide extensive coverage of the government press conferences across our news services, including live streaming online.

“We will of course consider showing press conferences live when any major developments or updates are anticipated.”