A FREE trade deal with the EU is still a possibility, Downing Street has insisted, as tensions flare with the bloc.

The EU has threatened too take legal action against the UK if sections of its controversial Internal Markets Bill are not withdrawn.

Boris Johnston's government has until the end of the month to make the amendments to the legislation, which in its current form would break international law.

The problems have arisen as some parts of the bill are set to overrdide the EU withdrawal agreement made in October.

It also threatens to undermine the Good Friday Agreement, which the UK Government has denied.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the UK would continue to strive for an agreement but said the EU side needed to show greater “realism”.

He said: "We have engaged constructively with the EU throughout this process. We have negotiated in good faith and we will continue to do so,” the spokesman said.

“We do still believe that there is a deal to be reached. We will work hard to achieve it.

“What we have been asking for is for more realism on the EU side about what it means for the UK to have left the EU and to once again be a sovereign nation.”

A senior UK negotiating official said talks this week with the bloc have been "more constructive" than some may have expected, given the surge in tensions.

He said: “Talks this week have been relatively more constructive than you might expect, but ultimately progress will be determined by whether we get more realism from them on the key areas of divergence.

“Whilst we are beginning to get discussions of substance of some issues, big important areas remain unresolved. We will carry on talking in Brussels next week.

“On subsidies we are asking that the EU agree with us what they have agreed with so many others in this area.

“Despite their insistence to the contrary, on fisheries their position is still a long a way from the huge change we need to get an agreement.”