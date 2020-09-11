A PUBS and restaurants representative body has called for rogue premises to be "immediately shut down" if they flout Covid-19 regulations.

The newly-formed Scottish Hospitality Group (SHG), which comprises many of the country’s largest and best-known restaurant and bar businesses, has "demanded" that those who flout the rules in light of the revised Scottish Government guidance should be shut down immediately in order to safeguard the wider industry.

It comes a day after first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that the number people able to meet in licensed premises will be reduced to six people from two households from Monday, September 14. Face coverings will also be mandatory for staff and customers.

The SHG which is supported by the likes of Signature Pubs, The DRG Group, Montpeliers, Caledonia Inns, G1 Group, and Caledonian Heritable said: "We have been forced to act because our industry is facing an existential crisis."

Nicola Sturgeon said on Thursday that in pubs and restaurants, it will now be mandatory for customers to wear face coverings when they are moving around and not eating or drinking.

A survey by the Scottish Licensed Trade Association (SLTA) found up to 12,500 jobs are at risk in Scotland's bars and pubs due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The responses from 600 premises also found that 45% of owners did not expect to return to normal trading until a vaccine for the disease was found.

Hotelier Stephen Montgomery, spokesman for the SHG, who runs two hotels in Dumfries and Galloway, said: "The vast majority of bars and restaurants in Scotland have been adhering religiously to every regulation that has been introduced because we realise the very future of our industry is at stake.

“The Scottish Government simply must not take a blanket approach if a few rogue licensees fail to do the right thing.All members of the SHG are united in calling on the Scottish Government to immediately shut down the operators of bars and restaurants who don’t adhere to the very highest standards of social distancing, PPE and other essential hygiene measures.”

He added: “Targeting the few bars and restaurants which are breaking the rules is the proper and proportionate way to proceed, particularly in light of the revised Scottish Government guidance limiting gatherings to six people from two households.

“Responsible bar and restaurant owners across Scotland are also essential to the effective use of the track and trace system. If you shut down restaurants and bars, you are massively increasing the risk of more house parties and irresponsible gatherings, where track and trace is almost impossible.”