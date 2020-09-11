THE FIRST Minister has been accused of making "false claims" about the UK Government's internal markets bill.

The Secretary fo State for Scotland, Alister Jack, has written to Nicola Sturgeon today challenging her about alleged misleading statements on the consequences of the bill.

It is due to be debated in Parliament on Monday, but has caused chaos all week as it emerged it is set to break international law in its current form.

The SNP have claimed the bill is in attempt to snatch power from Holyrood, and described it as an assault on devolution.

Ian Blackford was so incensed by the Prime Minister's comments about the bill earlier in the week that he called him a "barefaced liar" in the House of Commons chamber.

In his letter, Mr Jack stated: " I am writing to correct the false claims you have made about the UK Government’s Internal Market Bill, introduced to Parliament on Wednesday, 9 September.

"As we’ve been clear, the Bill will protect and strengthen our internal market which is so vital to Scotland’s economy with 60 per cent of our exports, worth over £50 billion per year, going to other parts of the United Kingdom.

"It will also create new opportunities for the UK Government, working with the Scottish Government, local authorities and other partners, to invest in Scotland.

"That’s why I have described the Bill as a win-win for Scotland."

Read the full text of the letter here

He went on to take down six claims made by the First Minister about the bill which he said were inaccurate.

He said: "I’m afraid your Government is never less convincing than when it purports to champion a system it unashamedly wishes to overthrow.

"Independence would destroy devolution, ending our system of two governments which was backed overwhelmingly by the people of Scotland in the referendums of 1997 and 2014.

"The UK Government emphatically supports devolution and our Bill will strengthen the Scottish Parliament and create new opportunities for Scotland.

"Your colourful description of the Internal Market Bill as ‘an abomination’ is deeply regrettable."

The Scottish Government has been approached for comment.

Read the full text of the letter here