SCOTTISH contestants are being sought after for a new BBC game show.
The Wheel, hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre, is set to have a primetime spot on BBC One on Saturday nights.
A spokesperson for Hungry Bear, the production team, said “We’re searching for fun, confident and outgoing people who thing they have the knowledge to take on The Wheel.”
The show will feature contestants being given the chance to win a cash prize by taking on the wheel – with celebrity experts assisting them in answering questions and helping them win the jackpot.
It comes after a retired teacher from Glasgow bagged £250,000 on STV’s Who Wants To Be A Millionaire last week.
And a woman from the city scooped £10,000 on STV’s Tipping Point.
How to apply?
To apply for BBC’s The Wheel, email the-wheel@hungrybear.tv.
Applicants must be over 18.
The closing date for applications is the October 1, 2020.
