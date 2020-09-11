NORTH and South Lanarkshire have been added to parts of west Scotland where indoor contact with other households has been banned.

The rules, already in force in Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire and West Dunbartonshire, have ben rolled out to the two additional areas after 205 positive cases of Covid-19 have been identified by Test & Protect officials in Lanarkshire.

At her daily media breifing, the First Minister said provisional statistics indicate the area had the second-highest number of new cases recorded overnight, up by 39, as the figure across the country rose by 175 in the same period to 22,214.

She added that “the situation in Lanarkshire is causing some particular concern".

The restirctions will come into force from midnight tonight.

People should not meet with people from other households in indoor household settings, whether in the affected local authority areas or elsewhere.

Members of up to two households up to a maximum of six people can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, and in hospitality settings, provided all existing guidance is followed.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “It is clearly regrettable that these restrictions need to be extended to people living in Lanarkshire.

"I understand that this will not be welcome news for people living in these areas, especially ahead of the weekend, but we must act now to protect people and get more control over the virus in the area.

“Local public health teams have looked at where cases are being identified and, by restricting indoor meetings, we are helping to protect those who are most at risk from Covid-19 - as they are more likely to be meeting others in a household setting rather than in a public setting."

She added: “I would ask everyone in the affected areas to be extra vigilant, to follow all guidance and to isolate and book a test if they have any symptoms. Above all, I want to emphasise that getting a test – and even getting a negative result – is not a substitute for self-isolating.

"If you have symptoms, or if you are contacted by our Test and Protect team and told to do so, you will need to self-isolate.”