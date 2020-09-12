They are little badges of bright yellow which have come to be an important symbol in recognising people who have lost someone to coronavirus.

Thousands of these tiny pin badges have been sent to grieving relatives with donations covering the costs.

Annette Allan, who lost her father Raymond Maskell, 88, to the virus which he caught in a care home, wanted to do something that would bring people together and came up with the idea.

And now with some of the proceeds from donations she is continuing to help others. Ms Allan heard about The Herald’s memorial garden campaign to create a special place to remember Scots lost to the virus through social media. She has very generously donated £500 to our campaign fund to boost our running total towards our £50,000 target.

Ms Allan said: “We had been raising money for the St Paul’s Cathedral memorial when The Herald campaign was brought to our attention. A garden is such a lovely way to remember and think about those who have died and I was just pleased to help.”

Word quickly spread and Ms Allan receives inquiries from all over the UK as well as Australia and America.

Ms Allan lost her father Raymond on April 27. He had been living in an Eastbourne care home when he was one of a number of victims of the virus in the home. They were able to hold a funeral with restricted numbers, but Ms Allan describes it as an awful time.

“I had to say goodbye to my father on Facetime. It was just horrendous,” she said. “I was angry and sad and then I came across the yellow hearts symbol which people were putting in their windows to show they had lost someone.

“I just became more and more angry as people were being treated as numbers – there was no names. My father was a great man who had worked all his days. We remember veterans through the poppy and I thought it would be nice to remember people by way of a yellow pin badge. Family and friends helped with the idea and it just too off.

“I want it to be something that can bring people together and start conversations if you see someone wearing it.”

The badges have had an amazing response.

“I get the most incredible messages from people saying that they really mean a lot to them,” added Ms Allan, from Bournemouth. “I hope it allows people to show their feelings. There are times when I am very upset because people don’t know that you have lost someone and these badges are just an indicator of what people have gone through.”

Ms Allan’s generous donation comes as The Herald memorial garden team takes on the Virtual Kiltwalk. We are joining thousands of people involved in this weekend’s event who will be raising money for their chosen charities.

We are attempting to walk or jog 50kms to raise money for the memorial garden campaign. Already we have raised more than £22,000 towards our £50,000 target to create a fitting tribute to Scotland’s coronavirus victims and somewhere for friends, family and those affected by Covid to visit.

Early on in the campaign we were offered Pollok Country Park as the location for the memorial thanks to Glasgow City Council leaders.

To order a pin badge go to

https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/yellow-hearts-1

To donate to our Virtual Kiltwalk challenge visit here.

To donate go to: gofundme.com/herald-garden-of-remembrance. Donations can be posted to The Herald Garden of Remembrance Campaign, Herald & Times, 125 Fullarton Drive, Glasgow G32 8FG. With cheques made payable to The Herald. If you would like to help, send an email to: memorialgarden@theherald.co.uk