Coronavirus restrictions on home visits in the west of Scotland have been expanded to North and South Lanarkshire after a continued rise in cases.

Since 4th September, 205 positive cases of COVID-19 have been identified by Test and Protect in Lanarkshire.

Here's what you need to know:

Where are lockdown restrictions in place?

The restrictions have been extended to residents in North and South Lanarkshire.

If anyone in these areas is showing symptoms then everyone in the household should self-isolate for two weeks.

All non-essential indoor visits to care homes and hospitals are also now suspended in the above areas, although outdoor visits to care homes can continue.

When will the restrictions come into force and how long could they last?

Nicola Sturgeon has said restrictions will come into force from midnight tonight.

Can I visit people from other households?

No. The restrictions mean that you can no longer visit other people's homes.

However, some exceptions will apply, including emergencies, caring for vulnerable people or people in ‘extended households’.

Households who have formed an extended household and people providing care and support – for example caring for an elderly family member or delivering shopping - can continue to meet indoors with enhanced hygiene measures in place.

Can I meet people outdoors?

Members of up to two households (maximum of six people) can continue to meet outdoors, including in gardens, and in hospitality settings, provided all existing guidance is followed

Can I still go to the pub?

Yes, the announcement is only for visiting homes. However, Nicola Sturgeon did warn that "lose attention will be paid over next few week to hospitality".

Will schools and nurseries stay open?

Yes, schools and nurseries will remain open.

Can I still travel to Lanarkshire?

These local restrictions do not affect travel in or out of the affected areas, providing the guidance on mixing with other households in their home is followed.

If you are already in the affected area visiting family or on holiday then they do not need to leave, but you should follow the recommendations in this guidance and take extra care when returning home.

If you are planning to use self-catering accommodation in unaffected areas with different households from affected areas, you should not do so.

Can I visit someone in the hospital?

Indoors visits to hospitals should be limited to protect the most vulnerable.

Visits to hospitals in affected areas and by residents of affected areas to other hospitals, is restricted to essential visits only.

Visits are limited to a birth partner during childbirth, a person receiving end of life care, accompanying a child and when providing support someone with a mental health issue such as dementia, a learning disability or autism.

Can I visit a care home?

Outdoor visits to care homes are permitted by three people from a maximum of two households, in line with current guidance.

Essential indoor visits in care homes can continue.

Can I still get married and go to funerals?

No changes have been made to the operation of places of worship, however this will remain under review as work is undertaken to control the outbreak.

Marriages and civil partnerships held indoors in private dwellings should not take place at the moment.

Marriages and civil partnerships outdoors or in indoor public spaces can continue to take place, in line with the general restriction that no more than 20 should attend.

What did Nicola Sturgeon say?

"It is clearly regrettable that these restrictions need to be extended to people living in Lanarkshire.

"I understand that this will not be welcome news for people living in these areas, especially ahead of the weekend, but we must act now to protect people and get more control over the virus in the area.

"Local public health teams have looked at where cases are being identified and, by restricting indoor meetings, we are helping to protect those who are most at risk from COVID-19 - as they are more likely to be meeting others in a household setting rather than in a public setting.

"I would ask everyone in the affected areas to be extra vigilant, to follow all guidance and to isolate and book a test if they have any symptoms.

"Above all, I want to emphasise that getting a test – and even getting a negative result – is not a substitute for self-isolating.

"If you have symptoms, or if you are contacted by our Test and Protect team and told to do so, you will need to self-isolate."