ARTHUR Kirkpatrick (Letters, September 11) makes some very relevant points about the lack of coordination between flights, buses and ferries in Scotland. On a trip to Switzerland many years ago my wife and I were astonished at how well organised the transport system was there. At Zurich airport we did not even have to leave the terminal building to find our train. A short descent on an escalator took us straight to the railway platform. Baggage collection was not necessary as it was handled by a Swiss travel service and would find its way to our accommodation shortly after us following four separate rail journeys. Throughout our stay we travelled on buses, boats, trains and cable cars and found that all timetables were fully integrated providing seamless travel without significant waiting times between connections.

Whilst I agree with most of his comments I do not think it is reasonable to complain about the lack of cycle storage on the Largs-Cumbrae route. Given the journey time of ten minutes on fairly sheltered waters it is surely possible to simply stand holding the bicycle for the duration of the crossing.

David Clark, Tarbolton.

A SEARCH of the Herald archives of some 10 years ago would reveal a letter from myself regarding the lack of connection between the Wemyss Bay ferry and subsequent non-connecting bus to Mount Stuart. The very point made by Bob Buntin (Letters, September 8). In my case this resulted in an inability to complete a tour of the house before the last bus left.

My letter was followed by subsequent letters and personal phone calls from the ferry company, the bus company, the Marquis’ of Bute's representative and the Provost of Rothesay. All stated that the situation was completely unsatisfactory but each pointed the finger at the others. They promised a meeting to resolve the ridiculous situation and the poor impression given to visitors.

What has changed?

David Brown, Cambuslang.

NETWORK Rail has announced that it cannot afford to make good all of the railway cuttings in the UK that are similar to the tragic accident that took place at Stonehaven, resulting in the loss of three lives ("Nearly 600 rail sites are in danger of landslips, finds report", The Herald, September 11). This is the report that the Department of Transport requested.

Erratic and unseasonal weather has occurred – the measurements support it – and it seems that Network Rail is doing what it can to try to mitigate the effects, using helicopters surveys and meteorological early warnings. I fear that all this will do is lead to more cancellations across the network, due to potential landslips; it is of course is right and proper to err on the side of caution.

It would seem sensible to put a halt on HS2 and divert these funds into restoring the existing Victorian infrastructure that by all accounts is ready to collapse.

Railway tunnels that were built in the 1800s could probably also do with an overhaul. It has long been a desire to upgrade the Aberdeen to Inverness link, and I can recall the dualling of the track from Inverness to Wick/Thurso.

The HS2 Project is gobbling UK Government borrowed finance at a tremendous rate, which we Scots contribute towards. I understand that HS2 may be a good project for England to Leeds eventually, but despite statements from Department of Transport ministers, the benefit further north will minimal. Those monies would be better spent sorting the rail infrastructure north of the Border.

Alistair Ballantyne, Angus.