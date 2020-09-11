Outlander star Caitriona Balfe shared a throwback of looking back on her time on the show.

The 40-year-old Irish actress wrote that the hit tv show has changed her life as she looked back on a post from 2013.

Ms Balfe, who plays Claire Beauchamp Fraser, wrote:

“Not sure who that young thing is below ... but.. wow, can’t believe 7 years ago this amazing job came along and changed my life. Thank you @Writer_DG @RonDMoore @TallShipProds and all our amazing fans and of course my partner in crime and grime @SamHeughan #castaversary”

Sam Heughan added: “7 years!!??? Where has time gone?? Wow what a journey! X”

Co-star Steven Cree fan added: "Holy. F**k. Ya wee tartan whippersnapper!"