The street artist dubbed Glasgow's "answer to Banksy" unveiled his latest work in Glasgow on Friday.
The Rebel Bear showed off his latest artwork in Cambuslang as the new mural features two children attempting to blow up an ATM machine.
The new mural can be viewed on Western Road in Cambusland, G72 8PE.
You can see more of The Rebel Bear's work here.
