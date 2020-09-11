The first contestant to win Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? in 14 years celebrated with a caravan holiday around the UK and now plans to spend his £1 million bounty on a motor home.

History and politics teacher Donald Fear, 57, who lives in Telford, correctly answered the final 15th question about the death of a famous pirate in 1718.

The father of four, who has been married to his wife, Debs, a nurse, for 33 years, is the sixth champion in the STV programme’s 22-year history.

Could you asnwer the questions correctly? Answers are at the bottom - so no cheating!

These are the questions he answered to get there.

1 – £100 question

In the UK, the abbreviation NHS stands for National what Service?

A. Humanity

B. Health

C. Honour

D. Household

2 – £200 question

Which Disney character famously leaves a glass slipper behind at a royal ball?

A. Pocahontas

B. Sleeping Beauty

C. Cinderella

D. Elsa

3 – £300 question

What name is given to the revolving belt machinery in an airport that delivers checked luggage from the plane to baggage reclaim?

A. Hangar

B. Terminal

C. Concourse

D. Carousel

4 – £500 question

Which of these brands was chiefly associated with the manufacture of household locks?

A. Phillips

B. Flymo

C. Chubb

D. Ronseal

5 – £1,000 question

The hammer and sickle is one of the most recognisable symbols of which political ideology?

A. Republicanism

B. Communism

C. Conservatism

D. Liberalism

6 – £2,000 question

Which toys have been marketed with the phrase “robots in disguise”?

A. Bratz Dolls

B. Sylvanian Families

C. Hatchimals

D. Transformers

7 – £4,000 question

What does the word loquacious mean?

A. Angry

B. Chatty

C. Beautiful

D. Shy

8 – £8,000 question

Obstetrics is a branch of medicine particularly concerned with what?

A. Childbirth

B. Broken bones

C. Heart conditions

D. Old age

9 – £16,000 question

In Doctor Who, what was the signature look of the fourth Doctor, as portrayed by Tom Baker?

A. Bow-tie, braces and tweed jacket

B. Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf

C. Pinstripe suit and trainer

D. Cape, velvet jacket and frilly shirt

10 – £32,000 question

Which of these religious observances lasts for the shortest period of time during the calendar year?

A. Ramadan

B. Diwali

C. Lent

D. Hanukkah

11 – £64,000 question

At the closest point, which island group is only 50 miles south-east of the coast of Florida?

A. Bahamas

B. US Virgin Islands

C. Turks and Caicos Islands

D. Bermuda

12 – £125,000 question

Construction of which of these famous landmarks was completed first?

A. Empire State Building

B. Royal Albert Hall

C. Eiffel Tower

D. Big Ben Clock Tower

13 – £250,000 question

Which of these cetaceans is classified as a “toothed whale”?

A. Gray whale

B. Minke whale

C. Sperm whale

D. Humpback whale

14 – £500,000 question

Who is the only British politician to have held all four “Great Offices of State” at some point during their career?

A. David Lloyd George

B. Harold Wilson

C. James Callaghan

D. John Major

15 – £1 million question

In 1718, which pirate died in battle off the coast of what is now North Carolina?

A. Calico Jack

B. Blackbeard

C. Bartholomew Roberts

D. Captain Kidd

ANSWERS: 

1. B: Health

2. C: Cinderella

3. D: Carousel

4. C: Chubb

5. B: Communism

6. D: Transformers

7. B: Chatty

8. A: Childbirth

9. B: Wide-brimmed hat and extra long scarf

10. B: Diwali

11. A: Bahamas

12. D: Big Ben Clock Tower

13. C: Sperm whale

14. C: James Callaghan

15. B: Blackbeard