Four Scottish local authorities have been identified as coronavirus hot spots, according to new research.

Research released by the Covid-19 Symptom Study app, which has been endorsed by the Scottish Government, revealed that a "worrying trend" had developed in the last few days.

Several regions across the UK have seen a rise in coronavirus reproduction rates, with research from the app suggesting that the R number may have increased to 1.2 in Scotland.

The COVID Symptom Study app’s Watch List this week sees four regions in Scotland in the top ten this week, all of which are local to the Glasgow area.

Glasgow City, North Lanarkshire, East Renfrewshire and East Dunbartonshire have all made the list, with data from the app predicted between 0.2%-0.27% of the population in these areas showing Covid symptoms.

Credit: Covid symptom app

Three regions in North Ireland made the top of the Watch List: Belfast, Lisburn and Castlereagh and Ards and North Down.

In England, the regions on the Watch List are all major cities in the North of England; Bolton, Manchester and Liverpool.

The figures are based on data from 8,726 swab tests carried out between August 24 and September 6.

Local lockdown restrictions have already been imposed in a number of places on the app's watchlist, including Glasgow, East Renfrewshire, East Dunbartonshire.

On Friday, on the same day the research was released, the Scottish Government confirmed stricter retstrictions would be introduced in Lanarkshire.

Tim Spector, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King's College London, said: “This week has been the first time that we have seen the numbers start to climb backup to worrying levels.

Credit: Covid Symptom App

"As the Watch List shows many of the areas of concern are previously where levels were low such as Northern Ireland, and Scotland as well as those with previous high rates such as the North of England and some parts of Wales.

"We need to be focusing on these areas by bringing in more local restrictions to help reduce the rate of new cases.

"The more people that use our app the more precise and smaller the areas of concern will be.

"While fatigue has definitely set in, we cannot be complacent. We need to work hard as a nation to get our R value back down to avoid another national lockdown.”