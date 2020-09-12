Scotland is set to be hit with torrential rain over the next few days and many areas have been told to brace themselves for flooding.

Drivers are being advised to take caution as persistent rain is expected this evening and throughout Sunday across areas including Glasgow, Ayrshire, Argyll and the Western Isles.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has now raised the alarm over the potential for flooding.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Duty Flood Manager, said: “Persistent, and occasionally heavy rain will bring a gradual build-up of surface water and rising river levels during Saturday evening and into Sunday across many parts of the North, West and Central Highlands. This is likely to result in localised flooding of land and roads, as well as some transport disruption.

“Parts of Easter Ross, the Great Glen and Lochaber could experience flooding affecting communities and disruption to infrastructure due to the heaviest rain – and people living, working and travelling in these areas are advised to ensure they have signed up to Floodline and are prepared to take action to protect property.

“North Ayrshire, the Central Highlands and the Ochils may also see impacts from rainfall, with localised flooding of known trouble spots likely.

“The Met Office has issued a weather warning for Central, Tayside & Fife, Highlands & Eilean Siar and Strathclyde from 18:00 on Saturday 12 until 23:59 on Sunday 13 September.

“SEPA is working 24/7 to monitor rainfall and river levels, and is in close contact with the Met Office and other partners to review the forecasts, which are combined with local expertise from all regions of Scotland to understand and present the flooding risk. Flood Alerts and Warnings are likely to be issued during Saturday and the most up-to-date information is always available on our website.”

The alert reads: "There is the potential for local disruption due to river and surface water flooding.

"Heavy rain will start later on Saturday and last into Sunday morning; this will be very heavy for a time, potentially causing localised flooding of land and roads and low lying areas, with some disruption to travel expected."

The weather will remain relatively bright throughout the day before a downpour hits in the evening.

Both SEPA and the Met Office have warned of localised flooding.

Strathclyde - YELLOW Weather Alert, Heavy, persistent rain is expected over western Scotland during Saturday evening and through much of Sunday and may lead to some disruption. https://t.co/NFvd6LxZPt #TSWeatherAlert — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) September 12, 2020

Traffic Scotland warned of disruption to bus and train services and potential road closures.

A grey and cloudy start across part of the south on #Saturday morning ☁️ Sunshine and showers in the north 🌦️ pic.twitter.com/rTfjQmrGhk — Met Office (@metoffice) September 11, 2020

