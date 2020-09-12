The BBC's controversial briefing row decision was the topic of debate on Friday.

The broadcaster announced on Friday that it would only show the Scottish Government's daily coronavirus updates on television based on their "news value", but said they would continue to be streamed online.

We asked our readers in an online poll yesterday what they thought of the decision, and whether they thought the briefing coverage should continue as it has done for the last few months.

More than 12,000 votes were cast in the last 24 hours, with an overwhelming majority voting in favour of the BBC broadcasting every daily briefing on television.

Around 85% of voters voted the affirmative, with 15% stating they thought the BBC had made the right decision to stop the broadcasts.

Many took the comments below to share their opinions.

Margaret Thompson wrote: "The BBC have no right to stop the briefings when so many depend on them."

Charlotte Pennington commented: "We will be voting at the next election to rid us of this terrible incompetent SNP. Well done to the BBC."

Andrew McMillan said: "I say again this sort of dependency culture does not bode well for an Independent Scotland."

Norman Dryden wrote: "There should, as necessary, be briefings giving update on statistics, and locality, and social parameters and situations, involved in hotspots, changes to the rules, etc.

"These should be given by a politically neutral spokesperson, and feature relevant ministers and experts, as appropriate to relevant areas and sectors of the issues."

And Stewart Jameson suggested: "A better question would have been 'Who would you rather watch daily, Nicola Sturgeon or Janey Godley?'. Come on BBC, this is her big chance."