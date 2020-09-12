An "extraordinary number" of teachers have tested positive for coronavirus in the past week with staff being reprimanded for failing to follow guidelines.

Glasgow teachers and staff are failing to physically distance from each other with evidence of "transmission between adults", a letter by the Executive Director of Education Maureen McKenna revealed.

The letter, seen by The Herald, reveals a "ridiculous number of teachers and support staff" are being sent home to self-isolate.

According to the letter, staff rooms and meetings have shown to be at the centre of the adult-to-adult spread of the virus.

A number of teachers from other schools have been moved to provide cover for the self-isolating staff and senior managers are now class committed.

The council's budget is being stretched to ensure a cover and to bring in additional supply staff.

Across Scotland, 11,005 pupils were absent either for all or part of the school day because of Covid-19 related reasons in the past week.

The letter calls on Glasgow schools to stress to staff to maintain a distance from other adults in the school and to review their risk assessments.

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: “This was a reminder to schools about the importance of physical distancing amongst adults in line with the national guidance.

"We know it is not always possible to socially distance with children but our schools worked hard on their risk assessments to put in place measures to keep everyone safe. It is important that we all play our part.”

It comes as the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned that coronavirus is on the "rise again across the UK and Europe".

She added: "Keeping it under control requires care and vigilance from all of us.

"And bluntly, it means restricting as far as possible our interactions with other households."