Parents in England have urged the UK Government to rethink its "rule of six" - and said it should be "sensible like Scotland".

From Monday, gatherings south of the border will be limited to six people from a maximum of two different households.

But unlike Scotland, the guidance issued by the UK Government does not make children under 12 exempt from the rules, prompting parents in England to call for a change in guidance.

Sarah Pearson, 41, from Norwich, has six children, five of whom are at school and live with her at home.

The rule means she would face a fine of £100 if the group met with anyone outside the family, leaving them once again isolated after months in lockdown.

“My children didn’t leave our front garden for months. It’s been incredibly hard,” the trainee teaching assistant told the PA news agency.

“It will cause tears, I am already the parent being strict and saying we play outside and no to sleepovers when others are doing them. And we are being careful. It’s another thing that separates them from friends.

“These kids are all in classes together at school but can’t play in the park together on the way home from school. It’s nonsense.”

Ms Pearson called on the Government to be “sensible like Scotland and Wales” and exempt children from the rule, which can lead to fines of between £100 and £3,200 if breached.

She added: “I had someone tell me I should stay at home, but it’s not that simple when my children need to go to school and I have to carry on with placement and look for work so my benefits aren’t sanctioned.”

Despite the pleas of many families, Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove indicated again on Saturday that the Government would not consider removing children from the rule, which comes into effect on Monday.

He told BBC Breakfast: “No. I entirely understand, family life is so important, but the rule is there, the rule is clear and it commands public confidence.”