Richard Leonard is to remain as the leader of Scottish Labour after a motion of no confidence was withdrawn.

The motion was withdrawn at a meeting of the party’s governing body this morning.

It came after several Scottish Labour MSPs, including Daniel Johnson and James Kelly, announced they no longer supported him.

Mr Leonard previously said his critics have “nothing to say or offer”.

“They have nothing to say or offer, no ideas, no plan to protect jobs and living standards against the backdrop of the Covid crisis,” he said.

After the meeting, he commented: "It's time for Scottish Labour to stand together and to stand with the Scottish people at a time when risks caused by pandemic are rising again and when the economy is on the edge of a deep recession with jobs and livelihoods in peril.

"There must be an end to the internal plotting and we must unite to hold the Scottish Government to account and to offer a real alternative.

"I firmly believe that I am the best person to lead us into next year's elections with a plan for jobs and real economic and social transformation which I know is shared by Keir Starmer.

"I have listened to the concerns expressed about me, I will treat those with respect and humility, and I will fight with every ounce of my being to improve the fortunes of the party in the run up to next years election. We need unity not division."

Following the vote, Edinburgh councillor Scott Arthur, a member of the party’s Scottish Executive Committee, tweeted: “Richard Leonard has retained the support of the SEC and will take us into the Holyrood 2021 election.”

Scottish Conservative MSP Jamie Greene said: “Scottish Labour used to stand up for the United Kingdom. Now they won’t even stand up to Richard Leonard.

“This is the weakest that the once-great Labour party have ever looked. Ex-Labour voters will be looking on in despair as their old party becomes a fringe group in Scottish politics.

“Labour’s distracted and divided politicians are tearing each other apart again, wasting all their time and energy fighting each other instead of fighting the SNP.

“Ex-Labour voters who believe in the United Kingdom know their party is a shadow of its former self. That’s why they’ve trusted the Scottish Conservatives to stand up to the SNP in election after election.”