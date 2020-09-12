Bosses of an iconic Glasgow restaurant have broken their silence after it was rumoured they were closing their doors for good.
Posts on social media over the last few days suggested Rogano in the city centre was closing permanently, marking an "end of an era" for the city.
Hundreds shared their dismay at the news, stating the eatery near Royal Exchange Square was a "landmark" and "would be missed".
But bosses have now updated fans of the eatery on their plans - and say the rumours are false.
In a statement to Bauer, Lynn Mortimer, MD of Lynett Leisure said: “Like a number of restaurant groups we are currently going through a period of restructuring as a result of the devastating impact Covid 19 has had on business.
"Following completion of that programme it out our intent that Rogano, following a refurbishment, will open again at some point in 2021.
"We can confirm the restaurant is not for sale."
