More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.

Figures from the Scottish Government revealed that 221 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths have been recorded.

It marks 2.8% of people newly tested.

It is the highest daily figure recorded since May, where 225 people tested positive on the 8th.

New figures confirmed 261 were in hospital as of midnight on Friday, with eight in intensive care.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 106.

In Lanarkshire, the figure rose by 48 overnight, with 35 more cases recorded in Lothian.

Here are the case numbers for your health board area: