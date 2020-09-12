More than 200 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland in the last 24 hours.
Figures from the Scottish Government revealed that 221 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths have been recorded.
It marks 2.8% of people newly tested.
It is the highest daily figure recorded since May, where 225 people tested positive on the 8th.
New figures confirmed 261 were in hospital as of midnight on Friday, with eight in intensive care.
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 106.
In Lanarkshire, the figure rose by 48 overnight, with 35 more cases recorded in Lothian.
Here are the case numbers for your health board area:
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment