Fresh anger has mounted among many Scots after it emerged the government's daily coronavirus briefings are to be replaced by Bargain Hunt on BBC Scotland.

The broadcaster made the decision to only televise Scotland's briefings based on their "editorial merit" in the last few days.

Some Scots have been left angry at the decision, with more than 40,000 signing a petition calling for a reversal on the decision.

Now, the newly revised BBC One Scotland schedule has revealed a Battle of Britain special episode of Bargain Hunt has taken the usual place of the briefing on Monday.

According to the new schedule, the briefing will only be broadcast once next week on Thursday.

Some Scots have been left feeling "disgusted" at the revelation, and took to Twitter with their comments.

One wrote: "Cannot believe the FMs daily update has been replaced by Bargain Hunt. Bargain hunt?!?!"

Another said: "The arrogance. How insulting is this?"

And a third wrote: "Have you seen what’s replacing Scotgov’s daily Covid briefing on Monday? Bargain Hunt (Battle of Britain Special). Words fail me, except to say that @BBCScotland clearly has a death wish or they secretly want to hasten independence."

But some do not share the anger, with several saying they would prefer Bargain Hunt.

One said: "I'd prefer bargain hunt, to be honest."

Another wrote: "Love a bit of Bargain Hunt..."

On Friday evening, the BBC refused to rule out a ut-turn on its decision to axe the televised briefings.

Speaking with presenter John Beattie, BBC Scotland's head of public policy and corporate affairs Ian Small said they would keep the decision under review.

"The BBC is not perfect - no news organisation is perfect," he said on Friday evening. "We've taken the decision we think might well work in terms of that overall approach - but if we were to find that a better approach could be found, then we'd look at that as well.

"We are not beyond looking at our decision on a regular basis and reviewing them.

"We think what we've done, the decision that we've taken at the moment, in the circumstances, is the right one."

He added: "We must be very clear that as the situation is developing over the days and weeks, as it has been doing over the last week or so, we are keeping very very close tabs on that to make sure everything we do, we do with the audience, and the reporting to that audience, in mind."