Ruth Davidson will host her first show as part of LBC's new line up this evening,
'An Inconvenient Ruth' will air tonight at 9pm with the MSP interviewing former prime minister Tony Blair.
With the show set to continue throughout the Autumn, will you be tuning into the broadcast with the Scottish Conservatives' Holyrood leader?
Following the announcement of her show, Ruth Davidson said: "Some politicians take time out at weekends by hitting the gym, reading books or going hillwalking. I'm excited to spend an hour on LBC talking to fascinating people about their life, their work and the change they're making to the world.
"From scientists to celebrities, artists to athletes and all sorts of world-beating figures in between, I'll be asking them to share their story – the hard times as well as the good. It should make absorbing listening."
