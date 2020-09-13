Ewan McGregor has shifted his support from No to Yes as he backed Scottish independence in a recent interview stating that “it’s time” for Scotland to break away from the UK.

The Trainspotting actor, despite having previously backed Scotland to stay in the United Kingdom said that the Brexit vote changed his mind.

In an interview, he told of how he was shooting Trainspotting 2 on the result night of the EU referendum in 2016 and that seeing the map post-vote demonstrated to him how Scotland and England were going in “different directions” politically.

Speaking from his Los Angeles home on Real Time with Bill Maher, the Star Wars star said: “I was always for keeping the Union because I think it worked - but after the Brexit vote I’ve changed my tune about it I think.

“I think Scotland has been voting for a government that they haven’t been given for years. We’re a very left voting country in Scotland and we’ve been under Conservative rule. I think probably enough is enough.”

"The Scottish people want to stay in the European Union and the English don't so I just think we're going in different directions. I think probably it's time.

“I think once Boris became prime minister, Scotland was like ‘that’s it, we’re f****** out of here’”

The Perth-born actor was one of the big names to back No in the 2014 referendum on Scottish independence.

A series of recent polls have shown growing support for Scottish independence with the majority of polls published in 2020 showing a Yes majority.

The most recent poll predicted a "commanding lead" for the SNP at next year's Holyrood election and next general election.

The survey, by Survation, shows 53% of likely voters would choose the SNP candidate for their constituency, marking a two-point increase on their previous poll in January.