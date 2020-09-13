BBC Sportscene pundit Michael Stewart has questioned comments made by Steven Gerrard following a tackle on striker Alfredo Morelos that saw him stretched off.

Morelos was taken off in the 4-0 victory against Dundee United after a bad challenge from Ryan Edwards with the Light Blues suffering a series of injuries throughout the match.

Speaking to RangersTV after the match, manager Steven Gerrard said of the Morelos incident: "I only got a good view of it after the game. There's obviously a follow-through there, I don't want to stand here and say a kid should be sent off, of course, I don't.

“What would be interesting is if it was the other way around what the decision would have been.”

The Rangers manager, who saw his side keep their 7th consecutive clean sheet, said that he thought Morelos would be back in time for their Europa League qualifier match on Thursday.

Michael Stewart, however, questioned the stance taken by Gerrard when discussing the incident on the BBC highlights show Sportscene.

He said: "He's fortunate, very fortunate, Ryan was again involved in another moment in the game.

"I've looked at it so many times, sometimes I think there wasn't any malice, other times I think there is.

"I think what is certain is if the referee sees that properly, I think he is blinded by Butcher and maybe Roofe, I think if he sees that properly then Edwards would have been getting a red card for it. "

He added: "Honestly, I'm sick and tired of comments like that to be perfectly honest.

"Rangers as a club have come out on a number of occasions and said they cannot defend Alfredo Morelos anymore.

"You can't both be the victim while then also saying you can't defend him anymore.

“It's a bad tackle, Ryan Edwards is lucky to get away with it, he could have easily got a red card but enough of this that if it was Alfredo Morelos it would be different.

"We've seen a number of occasions where Alfredo Morelos has got off with things, other times he hasn't."

The pundit was soon trending on social media with one user writing: "Glad Michael Stewart's had enough of all this Alfredo Morelos stuff 20 seconds after a discussion about an opponent putting his studs through the Colombian's leg is introduced with "Alfredo Morelos never far from the headlines"."

Another wrote: "Be disappointing if Rangers don’t complain about the standard of refereeing today"