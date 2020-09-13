IT’S LIKE stepping back in time, the narrow cobbled streets, the medieval churches, the plains stretching out below, dotted with fields and vineyards. But no-one here would return to just a few months ago, when Bergamo was the epicentre of the Italian coronavirus outbreak.

It may never be known how many died here. Recent research shows that almost 60% of Bergamo residents have Covid-19 antibodies. Not quite herd immunity but still a grisly snapshot of how an arid medical philosophy plays out in reality.

On February 19, Atalanta played Valencia in the Champions League. It should have been a home game but due to demand it was moved to the San Siro in Milan, 40 miles away.

More than one-third of the populace of Bergamo was at the game, mixed in the city, hugged and cheered the four goals, went home, and went to work next day. There were 2,500 away fans there too and one-third of the Valencia squad then went down with the virus.

On March 10, with the virus raging in Bergamo, a lockdown was imposed. That evening in Liverpool, a Champions League match with Atletico Madrid went ahead before a crowd of 52,000.

Bereaved families in Bergamo are now pressing for an inquiry, as are families in the UK. Whatever the outcome in Italy you can be sure no-one will be held accountable in the UK.

Monday

The boy and I are in Lecco, a comely town on Lake Como, just across the Bergamo Alps from Switzerland. It’s pretty much the heartland of the Lega, the right-wing Northern League of Matteo Salvini, and here and there windows have posters of him.

The news is that local boy Giuseppe Mastini, Johnny the Gypsy, has escaped from prison for the eleventh time and is believed to be on the run with his wife, Giovanna.

Comings and goings from cells are too numerous to recount. Released on licence in 1987, he embarked on robberies, shootings and two murders for which he was sentenced to life.

He turned 60 in February and for more than 30 years had been a model prisoner. After his marriage to Giovanna they had parted ways only to reunite. She moved to Sardinia to be close to his prison and last Saturday, after home leave, Johnny did not return and that evening Giovanna left the island – neither has been seen since.

Not quite Bonnie and Clyde but it may well have a similar ending.

Tuesday

TO PARMA and a light lunch which, naturally, has to include the local ham. I order it with cheese on focaccia, so the cafe owner pulls out the joint from the chilled counter and begins to slice thin rounds. The idea of tomatoes with it seems appealing. My son translates, the elderly man pauses and replies: “Tomatoes make it soggy.” There is a meaningful silence before he adds: “I won’t do it.” It comes as he decrees, and is excellent.

In the afternoon we train and bus it to Cavriago in Reggio Emilia and to surely what must be the only place in the West to have a bust of the leader of Lenin as well as a square dedicated to him. Back in 1918 the local communist party paper Avanti! carried a piece praising him which was sent to the USSR.

In 1919, Lenin referred to the article, saying: “I read there a correspondence on the life of the party from a place called Cavriago – a small town, evidently, because it is not on the map.” Two years later, the local council sent the equivalent of £500 as an “encouragement to the proletarian government”.

The sculpture is in an unlikely setting in a prosperous-looking little town. If you happen to be visiting and you’re looking for the square, it’s close to Via Gramsci and Rosa Luxemburg.

Wednesday

A TRAIN to Bologna. On the front wall of the station there’s a memorial with all the names of the 85 killed by a fascist bomb on August 2, 1980. The clock above is stuck at the time it happened, 10.25am.

A coffee and then a high-speed train for the 50 miles to Florence, almost all of it in the dark. Faced with the obstacle of the Apennines engineers simply blasted through them. Home for the night is a medieval building close to the cathedral – the Duomo.

It’s many years since I’ve been in the city and while it’s less busy than I remember – as most cities are just now – it still has the hawkers selling their geegaws.

Thursday

I’VE lost my passport, we’ve missed the train to Naples, and when I finally recover it from the swimming pool apartment I have to pay a fortune for a later train.

The first thing to notice coming into the station foyer in Naples is the wealth of Diego Maradona souvenirs. Diego, of course, won Napoli the Series A title.

We make a pilgrimage to the Bar Nilo which has a shrine to Maradona, the centrepiece of which is a couple of strands of hair, allegedly Diego’s. Instead of tips you leave coins for sospesa, so that the poor or the homeless can have a free coffee. I saw Maradona score his first international goal at Hampden and when the owner is told we become brothers.

The nearby Cathedral of Naples is guarded by soldiers, presumably because of terrorism threats. Inside it’s just majestically imperious and beautiful. How could anyone dream of destroying it?

Friday

We’re staying in a small, bare apartment in the warren of narrow backstreets that make up central Naples.One of the Camorra leaders, Antonio La Torre, ran restaurants in Aberdeen until he was extradited to Italy in 2006 and served part of a 12-year sentence for racketeering. Perhaps he got time off for his suffering on the windy edge of the North Sea.

The streets are hoaching with the densest population of Vespas on Earth – you can’t smell the Med for the aroma of engine oil. If there are any rules of the road, no-one has learned them, and it seems an insult to masculinity to wear a helmet.

A waiter goes by holding a tray of drinks in one hand and steering with the other, and there are families with infants aboard chugging up the streets. Despite the maelstrom, no-one seems to collide or come off.

Lunch is in a great restaurant called the Miracle Of Fish, and it is.

Saturday

It’s Rome and home, as it says on the train as we head to the capital and the flight which is, unfortunately, Ryanair. On the way out from Edinburgh there was a bit of a stushie over hand baggage. There are two luggage measurements – stuffing your pack into one the size of a shoebox, or the other, a matchbox. Or in my case neither. I had to pay €25 extra. There may be trouble ahead.