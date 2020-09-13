Two UK fighter jets based in RAF Lossiemouth have intercepted two Russian aircraft off the Scottish Coast, defence chiefs have said.
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said that the RAF Typhoons, which are based at RAF Lossiemouth, were scrambled after the Russian aircraft “entered the UK’s controlled zone of international airspace”.
The Russian planes were identified as TU-142 Bear F maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.
The MoD spokesman added that monitoring the zone ensures the safe passage for all other aircraft, including civilian transatlantic airliners that are under UK civilian air traffic control.
The Quick Reaction Alert Typhoons are currently based at former RAF Leuchars. This is now the British Army’s Leuchars Station, the home of the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment