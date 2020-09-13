The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has been closed due to an "overnight and ongoing" landslide.

The road through Argyll was closed overnight due to heavy rain before a "significant landslide" which forced the road to be closed for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Road operator Bear Scotland took to social media to inform passengers that the road would remain closed.

READ MORE: A83 Rest and Be Thankful faces further three-week closure

They wrote: "Significant landslide overnight and on-going. The extent and source of this is currently being assessed. The A83 and Old Military Road will remain CLOSED until further assessment complete and it’s considered safe. Further update at 11:30am."

The route was closed for a number of weeks from August after a 10,000 tonne landslide forced the road to close. 

As a result of the closure, and the closure of the old military road, motorists will have to follow a 59-mile diversion.

READ MORE: Rest and be Thankful? Campaigners force hope of solution for landslip-stricken A83

Western Ferries said that they have additional sailings as a result of the Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road being currently closed so we have additional sailings.

Bear Scotland said both routes will remain closed until a further assessment is complete with an update expected around 11:30am. 