The A83 at the Rest and Be Thankful has been closed due to an "overnight and ongoing" landslide.
The road through Argyll was closed overnight due to heavy rain before a "significant landslide" which forced the road to be closed for the second time in a matter of weeks.
Road operator Bear Scotland took to social media to inform passengers that the road would remain closed.
READ MORE: A83 Rest and Be Thankful faces further three-week closure
They wrote: "Significant landslide overnight and on-going. The extent and source of this is currently being assessed. The A83 and Old Military Road will remain CLOSED until further assessment complete and it’s considered safe. Further update at 11:30am."
#A83#Restandbethankful :-Significant landslide over night and on-going. The extent and source of this is currently being assessed. The A83 and Old Military Road will remain CLOSED until further assessment complete and it’s considered safe. Further update at 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/wja9G8pBdE— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 13, 2020
The route was closed for a number of weeks from August after a 10,000 tonne landslide forced the road to close.
As a result of the closure, and the closure of the old military road, motorists will have to follow a 59-mile diversion.
READ MORE: Rest and be Thankful? Campaigners force hope of solution for landslip-stricken A83
Western Ferries said that they have additional sailings as a result of the Rest and Be Thankful and Old Military Road being currently closed so we have additional sailings.
The #A83 Rest and Be Thankful and OMR are currently closed so we have additional sailings. Today's last sailings will be 2330 from Hunter's Quay and 2400 from McInroy's Point. Buy discounted tickets before you board from our agents details at https://t.co/tGM5bwNUWW pic.twitter.com/U4V8ZSIDwD— Western Ferries (@Western_Ferries) September 13, 2020
Bear Scotland said both routes will remain closed until a further assessment is complete with an update expected around 11:30am.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment