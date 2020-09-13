MSPs standing down from Holyrood are to be handed "golden goodbye" payments totalling £1.5m.

The Herald on Sunday exclusively revealed that taxpayers are facing a bill of more than £1m after a record number of MSPs announced their intentions to step down at next year's election.

Under the Scottish Parliamentary Pensions Act of 2009, MSPs who stand down or lose at a Holyrood election automatically receive a payoff of between six and 12 months’ salary.

Here's exactly how much each MSP will be paid when they stand down: