Almost 3,000 people have backed a petition calling for Amazon to ban sellers 'inciting hate speech' against people with Down's syndrome after it was launched yesterday evening.

The petition claims that 'many people' from the Down's syndrome community have repeatedly contacted the retail giant to demand the removal of products which "incite hate speech against people who have Down's syndrome."

Included on the petition page is a picture of a t-shirt which reads "let's make Down's syndrome extinct" - used as an example of the items being listed for sale which petitioners want to see removed.

Since the petition was launched 15 hours ago, it has accrued over 2,500 signatures with signees describing the featured t-shirt's message as "offensive", "cruel" and "appalling".

The petition reads: "We want to see companies who sell items on Amazon that incite hate speech against any minorities Banned from ever selling on Amazon again.

"Many people from the Down Syndrome Community have contacted Amazon time and time again to remove product inciting Hate speech against people who have Down's syndrome.

"We would like you to find a way to stop these items being listed for sale on Amazon and if Amazon hold such stock to distribute Via Amazon prime, we would like to see said stock distroyed.

"Hate crime is no joke and is on the rise against people with Learning disabilities.

"We hope to see Amazon helping the Down's syndrome community fight against hate crime."

One supporter of the petition commented: "I can’t believe anyone even made these, let alone are trying to profit out of them!

"Love and compassion are what makes us human, these are disgusting and hateful and show a very ugly side to humanity no one should be proud of!"

Another added: "This is deeply offensive and I don't think it is acceptable to sell them."

An Amazon spokesperson said: “All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account.”

The products in question are being removed from the site.