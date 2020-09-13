A series of lockdown easing measures have been paused and new rules around meeting people will come into force as Scotland battles Covid-19.

Measures that were set to be introduced have been delayed with the reopening of indoor soft play areas, theatres and live music venues delayed until at least 5 October.

The resumption of indoor contact sports for those aged 12 and over has also been delayed until at least October 5th.

New rules on meeting people

In Scotland, it had been possible for eight people from three different households to meet indoors and for up to 15 people from five different households to meet outdoors.

From Monday 14th September this will now change meaning that only six people from two households can meet together.

Exceptions can be found around organised sports and places of worship, and for funerals, weddings and civil partnerships.

20 people can attend these ceremonies and this limit will stay the same for wakes and receptions in regulated venues.

People should still be following the 2m distancing rules when gathering together.

Households in Glasgow, North and South Lanarkshire, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire have been advised to not visit other households indoors.

The Scottish Government has also advised people to only travel in a car with members of their own household.

When there is no alternative but to travel with someone not in your household, you should: Share the transport with the same people each time, keep to small groups, keep car windows open if possible, wear face coverings, wash hands before and after the journey and clean door handles and other areas of contact.

The rules come into place on Monday with more powers to crack down on flouting of the guidelines.

Other individual aspects such as the return of spectating sports, going to gigs and working from offices will be reviewed by the Scottish Government at different times.

More than 3,000 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the UK for the second day in a row as a top scientist warned that the country is “on the edge of losing control” of Covid-19.