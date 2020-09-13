The SNP’s Transport Spokesperson has described the actions of certain airlines as “reprehensible” and accused them of "fobbing customers off" with vouchers instead of giving refunds.

During a Backbench Business Debate on the Aviation Sector, Gavin Newlands urged the Government to consider how they process refunds to customers.

The Member of Parliament for Paisley and Renfrewshire North outlined the policies of some airlines to offer vouchers instead of cash refunds.

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, Gavin Newlands MP said: “It is unacceptable that airline after airline has decided that the law does not apply to them.

"Although given the example set by the Government this week, it is unsurprising.

"They have tried to evade their responsibilities by fobbing customers off with vouchers.

"While welcoming the recent belated announcement extending protections under the ATOL scheme, the reprehensible behaviour by some airlines has shown that we need to look how the system operates and whether we should be keeping passengers funds in trust.”

At present, when someone books through a travel agent, the money spent is transferred straight to the airline until the plane takes off - leaving millions of people across the UK dealing with both airlines and travel agents when their holiday plans were disrupted by the pandemic.

And the coronavirus pandemic has had immense pressure on businesses, many of whom have been facing unprecedented challenges.

Ali Shah, CEO of leading travel agent, TravelUp said: “We are delighted that MPs are realizing that the airline refund process needs urgent reform.

"The coronavirus crisis has exposed huge flaws in the system and thousands of travellers have struggled to get their money back.

"When the outbreak of COVID-19 halted almost all international flights, many airlines abandoned the systems which were in place and held on to fares for as long as possible.

"This cannot be allowed to go on for any longer.

"If we experience a second-wave without new systems in place it could be disastrous for the future of the travel sector and its customers.

“TravelUp is leading an industry-wide campaign, calling on the Government to implement a new model which would make it easier for customers to quickly secure their refunds when their flights are cancelled.”

Meanwhile, the UK Government Department for Transport has said they are in regular contact with the regulator, consumer groups and the sector on the issue of refunds, in order to ensure consumer rights are protected.

As the independent regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority is responsible for actioning against particular airlines if a consumer has a complaint.

In a recent review, the CAA reported findings regarding airline refund practices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the regulating body, some airlines were not providing cash refunds and were only offering the option to rebook or to accept a voucher; some were not being sufficiently clear with passengers regarding their rights were; and others were making it “unduly difficult” for passengers to get in touch and request a refund.

Of the airlines assessed, easyJet, Emirates, Loganair, Ryanair, Tui and Virgin Atlantic were airlines that the review identified as not processing refund requests sufficiently quickly and as having a sizeable backlog of refund requests.

Only three airlines - Jet2, American Airlines and United Airlines - were identified as having been consistently processing cash refunds quickly and as having only a small backlog of refund requests.