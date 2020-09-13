A fresh weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for western parts of Scotland, with the A83 and Old Military Road (OMR) remaining closed following a 'significant landslide'

Road operator Bear Scotland confirmed that as a result of the conditions on the road they were unable to complete safety assessments and that the A83 and OMR will remain closed overnight. Diversion via A82,A85,A819.

#A83#RestandbeThankful : due to the on going nature of the landslide and continued rain we are unable to conclude safety assessments. The A83 and OMR will remain closed overnight. Diversion via A82,A85,A819. pic.twitter.com/G1ojuFX77F — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 13, 2020

The road at has been closed since last night due to a landslide as a result of intense rainfall with up to 90mm on hills.

READ MORE: A83: Drivers faced with 59 mile diversion as 'significant' landslide forces closure Rest and Be Thankful

The Old Military Road has also been closed meaning that traffic has been diverted to the A82, A85 and A819 diversion route.

As drivers face a 59-mile diversion, the news of more heavy rain could cause further issues to the ongoing situation.

#A83 #Restandbethankful :-due to intense rainfall, up to 90mm on hills, overnight A83 and Old Military Road closed over night at Rest and be Thankful. Traffic diverted to the A82, A85 and A819 diversion route until review at 7am Sunday morning. — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 12, 2020

A warning has been put in place from 6pm tonight with forecasters warning of heavy, persistent rain during Saturday evening and through much of Sunday.

#A83#Restandbethankful :-Significant landslide over night and on-going. The extent and source of this is currently being assessed. The A83 and Old Military Road will remain CLOSED until further assessment complete and it’s considered safe. Further update at 11:30am. pic.twitter.com/wja9G8pBdE — BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 13, 2020

The route was closed for a number of weeks in August after a 10,000 tonne landslide forced the road to close.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Duty Flood Manager, said: “Yet again we’ve seen Scotland battered by another weekend of wet weather, with flooding impacts across West, Central, North and Southern Scotland. At the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll, the subject of a second landslip in a matter of weeks, we saw 75mm of rain in a 24 hour period and across the country we saw rainfall of between 70-80mm.

“Our 24/7 flood forecasting and warning centre saw people responding well to our 10 Regional Flood Alerts and 7 Local Flood Warnings and we want to thank those who signed-up overnight for our free Floodline service.

“Whilst Sunday see’s an improving picture for Central and Southern Scotland, we’ll see continued heavy rainfall across the day for the North West. This is likely to result in further localised flooding of land and roads, as well as some transport disruption before improving on Monday.

"People living, working and travelling in these areas are advised to ensure they have signed up to Floodline and are prepared to take action to protect property. Advice on what you can do to prepare can be found at floodlinescotland.org.uk.”