A fresh weather warning for heavy rain has been issued for western parts of Scotland, with the A83 and Old Military Road (OMR) remaining closed following a 'significant landslide' 

Road operator Bear Scotland confirmed that as a result of the conditions on the road they were unable to complete safety assessments and that the A83 and OMR will remain closed overnight. Diversion via A82,A85,A819.

The road at has been closed since last night due to a landslide as a result of intense rainfall with up to 90mm on hills.  

READ MORE: A83: Drivers faced with 59 mile diversion as 'significant' landslide forces closure Rest and Be Thankful

The Old Military Road has also been closed meaning that traffic has been diverted to the A82, A85 and A819 diversion route.

As drivers face a 59-mile diversion, the news of more heavy rain could cause further issues to the ongoing situation. 

A warning has been put in place from 6pm tonight with forecasters warning of heavy, persistent rain during Saturday evening and through much of Sunday. 

The route was closed for a number of weeks in August after a 10,000 tonne landslide forced the road to close.

Mark Franklin, SEPA’s Duty Flood Manager, said: “Yet again we’ve seen Scotland battered by another weekend of wet weather, with flooding impacts across West, Central, North and Southern Scotland. At the Rest and Be Thankful in Argyll, the subject of a second landslip in a matter of weeks, we saw 75mm of rain in a 24 hour period and across the country we saw rainfall of between 70-80mm. 

“Our 24/7 flood forecasting and warning centre saw people responding well to our 10 Regional Flood Alerts and 7 Local Flood Warnings and we want to thank those who signed-up overnight for our free Floodline service.

“Whilst Sunday see’s an improving picture for Central and Southern Scotland, we’ll see continued heavy rainfall across the day for the North West. This is likely to result in further localised flooding of land and roads, as well as some transport disruption before improving on Monday. 

"People living, working and travelling in these areas are advised to ensure they have signed up to Floodline and are prepared to take action to protect property. Advice on what you can do to prepare can be found at floodlinescotland.org.uk.”