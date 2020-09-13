The first snow of the season has fallen in Scotland just weeks after summer officially ended.

Keen climbers took to Ben Nevis on Saturday afternoon to find snow on the ground at the summit.

Pictures from the Abacus Mountain Guides team show the tell-tale signs of a chilly, Scottish winter on the tip of the UK's highest mountain in Lochaber.

And one member of the group even appears to be wearing shorts while experiencing the country's first snow of the season.

A post on their blog reads: "This is the first bit of snow of the autumn so it looks like winter isn't too far away."

It comes amid several days of bad weather in the area, with ten flood alerts being issued across Scotland and an expectation of high winds and rain.

According to the Met Office, summer officially came to an end on August 31, as per the meteorological seasons. In the astronomical calendar, summer will not end until September 22.

Iain Cameron, who writes for the Royal Meteorological Society, confirmed on Twitter that the images appear to show the country's first snowfall for this season.

He wrote: "It’s here. The first snow-fall of the new season has arrived on the summit of Ben Nevis. Photo from earlier today."

And avid climbers were excited to catch the first glimpse of snow.

One wrote on Facebook: "Nice, hopefully some early season ice on the way."

Another wrote: Wow, that looks raw! Brrr".