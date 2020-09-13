Question Time host Fiona Bruce is expected to be named in the top ten of the best-paid BBC stars according to reports.
The corporation is set to release salary figures next week with the Question Time and Antiques Roadshow host expected to be one of four women in the top ten.
The Sun claims that the 56-year-old reportedly pockets over £400,000 for her role within the corporation.
The latest figures, which cover 2019/20, are set to be released next week and reportedly show that female presenters and stars are moving closer to wage equality.
Last year she was revealed to be earning up to £259,999 for her work on BBC1, but this included only around ten episodes of the flagship politics show which she took over.
Claudia Winkleman and Zoe Ball are also expected to make the top ten along with Vanessa Feltz. It is speculated that Emily Maitlis, who hosted the Newsnight interview with Prince Andrew, could also feature.
Zoe Ball and Claudia Winkleman both earned up to £379,999 last year with Vanessa Feltz being the only other woman in the top ten last year.
Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker was the highest-paid star on £1.75million.
Question Time is set to return next week with a Virtual Audience from Oldham for the first programme of the series.
