HE was the king of Britain’s light-entertainment shows in the 1980s and 1990s. Now Noel Edmonds has set up a new ‘positivity’ radio network in New Zealand which includes a channel that plays music purely for plants.

He was a media icon?

Now 71, the Ilford-born presenter found fame as a Radio 1 DJ in the 1970s after previously working for Radio Luxembourg, before going on to present an array of shows, from Saturday Morning Swapshop to Telly Addicts.

Saturday night star?

He became the face of Saturday evening TV in the UK in the 1980s, first with The Late, Late Breakfast Show and then later with Noel’s House Party, which was a staple of BBC1's schedules throughout the 1990s, regularly drawing audiences of more than 15 million.

He’s responsible for Mr Blobby?

Noel’s House Party featured Mr Blobby, a giant pink blancmange style character who caused mayhem wherever he went, but also spawned three theme parks and earned the Christmas number one in 1993 with the song “Mr Blobby”.

Where’s he been lately?

After the end of House Party in 1999, he returned to TV with game show, Deal or No Deal, which ran for more than 10 years, and he appeared in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! In 2018, but his profile is not what it was in his hey-day.

Cosmic ordering?

He is an ardent follower of “cosmic ordering”, a concept proposed by the late German author, Bärbel Mohr, who believed a person could write down their wish list and it would become a reality. In 2006, he published the book “Positively Happy: Cosmic WaysTo Change Your Life”.

Now he’s in New Zealand?

He has said that New Zealand is “a paradise” and that his permanent residency followed a series of visits over recent years. Now living near Auckland in the North Island with his wife, Liz, and her teenage son, he has founded a new online radio network called Positivity Radio, that has more than 100 stations and is based in New Zealand but can be tuned into from all over the world.

Including one for plants?

While one station plays soothing music for cats and dogs, another plays solely for plants, broadcasting “Binaural beats with isochronic tones and music to stimulate plant growth”. Edmonds said: “We ran an experiment with two plants, one of which we neglected and the other we played Positively Plants to. The difference was absolutely amazing, and then we played those tones, because it's all about tones, we played those tones to the plant that didn't look so good, and it perked up again.”

Healing?

A third station broadcasts “healing frequencies”, stating: “Each of the nine Solfeggio sound healing frequencies is believed to provide a wealth of psychological, emotional, spiritual and physical healing benefits. This healing frequency is said to rejuvenate the body’s energy system.”

Edmonds says the stations will help Covid recovery?

Describing New Zealand as “the most positive place on Earth”, he told The Drum magazine: “What we have got here now is a communications platform that will help Kiwis as we move to a new reality.”