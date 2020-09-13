More than 240 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
Figures from the Scottish Government revealed that 244 new infections have been recorded since yesterday, with no new deaths registered.
It is the highest daily figure since May 6, when 272 cases were recorded.
The new number marks 3.7% of people newly tested, and puts the total number of positive infections at 22,679.
Sunday's figures confirmed 259 were in hospital as of midnight on Saturday, with seven in intensive care.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon reacted to the news on Twitter.
She wrote: "Today’s case report underlines the need for all of us to be careful and abide by public health rules.
"In particular, please restrict interactions with other households - no more than 6 from 2 households should meet up. Remember FACTS.
"And please download Protect.scot."
Greater Glasgow and Clyde saw the largest increase in cases, with a rise of 104.
In Lanarkshire, the figure rose by 62 overnight, with 25 more cases recorded in Lothian.
The figure comes just one day before new rules around meeting people come into force on Monday.
From Monday, September 14, only six people from two households can meet together.
Here are the case numbers for your health board area:
