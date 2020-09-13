An incredible Georgian mansion settled in the Ayrshire countryside is on the market - and it could be yours for just under one million pounds.
Glebe House, on the market for offers over £995,000, was built circa 1771 and has been lovingly restored since - kitted out with a jaw-dropping indoor pool, tennis court and even a nine hole golf course.
Formerly the manse of the adjoining Kirkoswald parish church, the property has a wealth of traditional features without compromising on comfort.
READ MORE: In pictures: Fairytale home up for sale in Stirling for £1.5m
French doors lead to the conservatory which features double glazed picture windows overlooking the terrace and beyond to the impeccably maintained gardens and tennis court.
With seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, this Georgian mansion doesn't skimp on size, whilst still retaining a cosy feel with the attached cottage on the ground floor.
READ MORE: WATCH: Nicola Benedetti steps in to give 'spellbinding' BBC Proms performance after Rule, Britannia! row
An access door from the house leads to the swimming pool where you can relax for a soak and steam in the sauna.
Head outside and the substantial outbuildings include a double sized integral garage with adjoining car port and store room, a plant room which is located by the swimming pool, an additional garage, two stables and an art studio.
And not only does the property boast beautiful gardens, but pick up a racket or a club and the lucky homeowner can play a game of tennis or round of golf on the nine hole golf course.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.