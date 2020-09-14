IT is the annual evening when, under normal circumstances, Britons wrap

up in their woolly hats, scarves and gloves and venture out to locally organised events to see the sky light up with fireworks.

But amid the pandemic, concerns have been raised over an “upsurge” in illegal fireworks and an increase in anti-social behaviour ahead of this year’s Guy Fawkes Night celebrations.

Police officers, firefighters, NHS bosses and animal welfare chiefs are preparing a new campaign targeting schoolchildren in the lead-up to November 5.

It comes amid fears the coronavirus crisis and the cancellation of large-scale, professional events could add to troubles around the annual event.

The Scottish Society For The Prevention Of Cruelty To Animals (SSPCA) told the Scottish Government’s Firework Review Group “that higher levels of anti-social behaviour may be present around Bonfire Night this year due to Covid-19 restrictions, and that [the] emotional wellbeing of individuals, especially young people, would have been affected”.

Gilly Mendes Ferreira, head of education, policy and research at the SSPCA, said there are concerns about a rise in amateur firework displays in gardens and streets.

She told The Herald: “The main concern is you’re not going to have the same organised events we constantly push the public to at this time of year, in comparison to previous years.”

She added: “It’s very easy to get hold of fireworks because of internet sales. That’s the hardest thing to police and control. That is the concern.”

Ms Ferreira said she has set up a subgroup involving the SSPCA, the NHS, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, Police Scotland, Neighbourhood Watch, and Crimestoppers “to really pull together a bit of a campaign toolkit that will be specifically for young people”.

She said the group is working with Education Scotland to look at how this can form part of a wider campaign leading up to November 5.

She said: “The plan is to do it as one campaign with all our brands attached to it to make it a more powerful message.”

This will be delivered through schools and social media and will ideally go out towards the end of October, she said, targeting both primary and secondary pupils with different messaging.

Anti-social behaviour is a recurring problem around Guy Fawkes Night.

Ms Ferreira said previous examples of animal cruelty include fireworks taped to cats, attached to hamsters and thrown into fields where livestock were grazing.

There is also the noise impact on residential streets. Outdoor events involving focused standing are currently scheduled to get the go-ahead from October 5,

with physical distancing and reduced numbers.

However a number of firework events have already been cancelled, including Strathclyde Park’s annual display in Motherwell and gatherings in Dundee, due to social distancing concerns.

Minutes from the Firework Review Group meeting on August 13 show industry figures have warned about “the potential impact to the industry from a higher demand for fireworks by the public due to large displays being cancelled”.

The online sale of illegal and banned fireworks is a key concern.

Fraser Stevenson, vice-chairman of the British Fireworks Association, said there is a “risk” around the cancellation of professional events. He told The Herald: “People who would not normally buy fireworks may well go online and start buying fireworks without knowing they’re prohibited.”

He added: “How ready are the enforcement people to deal with a potential upsurge in illegal imports of fireworks as a result of cancelled public events?”

Mr Stevenson said some websites will “quite happily” sell bangers to the UK in plain packaging, despite this type of firework being banned here for more than 20 years.

He said: “Some of the public could inadvertently purchase products which are unsafe, because they’ve never done it before.

“It’s the first time they’ve ever gone to purchase fireworks, and they go online and they buy them.”

He added: “It’s an underlying issue which has been present in the UK for a number of years, but it does have the potential to get a bit more serious.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “In line with our current events guidance, outdoor focussed standing events, which include fireworks displays, are not permitted at present.

“This is being kept under consideration as part of our regular route map review.

“We understand some locally organised firework displays have already taken the decision not to go ahead as planned this year.

“We are working closely with local and national community safety partners to ensure everyone can enjoy fireworks safely.

“We are continuing to take forward the actions outlined in our fireworks action plan, including public awareness campaigns to promote the safe and considerate use of fireworks.

“In partnership with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Crimestoppers, this includes campaigns to highlight the impact fireworks can have on people and animals; along with the current rules, regulations and reporting options for firework misuse.”