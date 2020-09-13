The A83 Rest and Be Thankful and the Old Military Road are set to remain closed tomorrow morning following a significant landslide.
Over 2000 tonnes of mud and boulders have now reached the A83 road level with a weather warning for heavy rain in place for the area tonight.
#A83#Restandbethankful:- the A83 and Old Military Road remains closed as the landslide event continues. Over 2000T of mud and boulders have now reached the A83 road level. The situation will be reviewed on Monday morning and further advice will be issued around lunchtime. pic.twitter.com/nL323s1hC7— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 13, 2020
READ MORE: A83: Drivers faced with 59 mile diversion as 'significant' landslide forces closure Rest and Be Thankful
An update will be given tomorrow afternoon following review of the situation, however, as a result of the closure, motorists will have to follow a 59-mile diversion.
The road through Argyll was closed on Saturday evening due to heavy rain before a "significant landslide" forcing closure for the second time in a matter of weeks.
#A83#RestandbeThankful : due to the on going nature of the landslide and continued rain we are unable to conclude safety assessments. The A83 and OMR will remain closed overnight. Diversion via A82,A85,A819. pic.twitter.com/G1ojuFX77F— BEAR NW Trunk Roads (@NWTrunkRoads) September 13, 2020
Road operator Bear Scotland has said that the situation will be reviewed on Monday morning and further advice will be issued around lunchtime.
The route was closed for a number of weeks from August after a 10,000-tonne landslide.
