The SNP leader of Glasgow council believes Labour councillors will campaign alongside her for independence.

Susan Aitken said she was “pretty certain” some of her opponents in the City Chambers would back a yes vote.

Her remarks will re-open long-standing Labour wounds on Home Rule - just as the party is fighting with the resurgent Clydeside Conservatives for working-class unionist votes.

Ms Aitken, who herself switched from Labour in her youth, is the first SNP politician to lead in Glasgow local government. But she is not the first independence supporter.

Several senior Clydeside Labour figures, such as former leader of Strathclyde Regional Council Sir Charles Gray and former Lord Provost Alex Mosson, both urged a Yes vote. Other senior city figures have privately told The Herald they backed independence.

In a wide-ranging interview with this paper, Ms Aitken, however, expressed discontent that her current Labour continually sought to put the blame for austerity on the SNP in Edinburgh rather than on the Tories in London.

She said: “I am not saying that Labour politicians should join me in campaigning for Scottish independence - though I think some of them will when Indyref2 comes, in fact I am pretty certain some of them will”.

She added: “Labour used to be really good at small-n cultural nationalism. It is one of their big failures that they have lost that confident understated Scottishness that people like Donald Dewar and John Smith did so well and now anything that smacks of the saltire is ‘oh, this must be resisted at all costs’.

“I think that is a huge mistake for them.”

Malcolm Cunning, leader of the Labour group on the council, dismissed Ms Aitken’s claims, suggesting his party was resolutely behind the union.

He said: “I can think of no member of the Labour Group who would campaign for independence. The position of the Labour Group is clear and unanimous.”

Mr Cunning was elected leader of his group earlier this month amid hopes - among wider Glasgow politics - of a reset in relations between parties.

He acknowledged that Labour and the SNP share some similarities. But he said the party did not stand up for Glasgow as well as Labour did because the SNP’s great prize is another referendum where people vote Yes”.

He said: “I understand if you are a Scottish nationalist that is the thing that holds you together. together. Within the SNP there are people of a range of political opinions in terms of the left right spectrum.

“I have known SNP councillors who could be Tories but they buy in to the social democratic agenda developed by [former SNP leader Alex] Salmond and his chums.

“The SNP strategy has been tp replace Labour in our heartlands by positioning themselves on our turf and using the constitutional question as an immovable divide.”

Tory leader in Glasgow Thomas Kerr latched on Ms Aitken’s remarks as evidence that his party was more pro-UK than Labour.

He said: "When I was growing up, the Labour Party claimed to be champions of solidarity. To see Labour councillors now repudiating those values in favour of the kind of narrow and divisive nationalism peddled by the SNP is beyond disappointing, although I confess not entirely surprising.

"If Labour councillors in Glasgow choose to join with those that promote division within our society then I will oppose them every step of the way."

One Labour councillor, former MSP Anne McTaggart this term has already flipped to the SNP, which has lost three of its own members.

The latest polls have suggested support for independence nudging ahead of union across Scotland. Some surveys say as many as two out of five Labour voters do.

Support for independence is understood to be higher than average in Greater Glasgow, although regional subsections of polls are unreliable. The city narrowly voted Yes in 2014. All its Westminster MPs and Holyrood MSPs are SNP.

Most Greens on the city council are already pro-independence.