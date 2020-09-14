TWO in three Scots student paramedics who are in the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic admit they have struggled for food due to a lack of financial assistance - leading calls for Scottish Government intervention.

Campaigners say many student paramedics are living below the poverty, with some classified as destitute.

Hundreds of student frontline paramedics with the support of union leaders are campaigning for a bursary equal to the £10,000 nurses and midwives in Scotland get saying there is a lack of financial support.

Campaigners are saying there is no support for paramedics in Scotland despite working full time with the Ambulance Service on placement during the pandemic. This means many have to take second jobs and others live below the poverty line.

A new Pay Student Paramedics group's survey found students reporting they were even fearful of how they will be able to feed their children before feeding themselves.

It reveals 95% of are students concerned their money won’t last long and 82% are struggling to make ends meet between pay periods.

The survey that questioned 80 Scots student paramedics 67.9% of students surveyed advised that they struggle to feed themselves and dependents while just over one in four have no job.

Without taking up extra work the best off students are left with £54 after rent each month from a Student Awards Agency Scotland loan.

In January, paramedic students in England and Wales along with radiographers and physiotherapists were among those receiving a £5000 a year maintenance grant from the UK government from September.

Extra payments worth up to £3,000 per academic year will be available for eligible students.

Rory Maclean, a student paramedic at Glasgow Caledonian University said their survey "shows the reality student paramedics in Scotland face, one of money worries, food uncertainty and for some poverty".

He added: "How is it right that the next generation of frontline workers should suffer this injustice whilst training, all we ask for is a bursary that will allow us to live.

"The Scottish Government says it is reviewing funding for student paramedics. We don’t need a review - we need this bursary not so we can focus on learning and serving instead of how we will make ends meet.”

Figures from January revealed that Scotland’s ambulance service was battling a staff crisis amid evidence that it failed to cover more than 42,000 shifts.

The disclosure, made under freedom of information legislation, provoked anger from opposition politicians who claimed the service is under-funded with a potential impact on public safety.

There were concerns that paramedics and ambulance staff were having to take more time off sick due to anxiety, stress and depression, meaning there are fewer crews for ambulances.

The Scottish Conservatives asked the ambulance service to disclose how many shifts were rostered and filled in each of the last three years. In 2016-17, of 335,168 shifts, 322,054 were filled, with a shortfall of 13,114. In 2017-18, the shortfall was 16,134 and last year it was 13,568.

The campaign has has had cross-party support.

Monica Lennon MSP, Labour spokesperson for health and sport said: “Student paramedics, who are training to become a vital part of our health service, should not be living in poverty.

"We need urgent action from the Scottish Government to address this inequality and put a fair bursary in place.

"Students can’t afford to wait any longer, and the NHS in Scotland can’t afford to risk losing these trainees due to cost burdens of studying.”

Scottish Conservatives MSP, Donald Cameron, the shadow cabinet cecretary for health and sport said: “It highlights the stark reality that many of our student paramedics are struggling to get by, while undertaking a complex degree, and often having to take up additional work on the side.

“I therefore support Pay Student Paramedics in their call for parity with nursing and midwifery students.”

Alex Hamilton-Cole MSP, Liberal Democrat spokesperson for health and sport added: “This report presents a shocking picture of the situation many student paramedics find themselves. With worries about their financial security being top of that list.

"The First Minister has said there will be a review in the funding of Allied Health Professions, including student paramedics, but this does nothing to help those living below the poverty line currently.

"Student paramedics shouldn't be in this position and I call on the Scottish Government to engage with them, and create a bursary for student paramedics."

Alison Johnstone MSP, Scottish Greens' co-leader and spokesperson for health and port said: “The findings of this report make for sobering reading. Paramedics have a unique skill set that we rely on in times of crisis.

"They make a vital contribution to our health service that must not be overlooked. We need to properly recognise that contribution by ensuring that they are financially supported when they are undertaking their training.”