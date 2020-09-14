An outbreak of coronavirus linked to a police training college in Scotland has been identified.

Seven people linked to the driving school at the college in Tulliallan have tested positive for the virus.

Health bosses say those affected included household contacts and all were experiencing mild symptoms.

NHS Fife said there was no evidence of transmission, and the risk of further spread has been minimised.

READ MORE: What are the latest lockdown rules coming into place?

Dr Lorna Watson, a public health consultant at NHS Fife, said: “We appreciate that students and staff attending the Police Scotland college at Tulliallan may be concerned, however, there is no indication of further transmission of Covid-19 at the facility and we believe the risk of contracting coronavirus remains low.

“As part of the Test and Protect programme, we have systems in place to identify close contacts of positive cases quickly to reduce the opportunity for the virus to spread further.

“This is a tried and tested method of breaking the chains of transmission for communicable viruses such as Covid-19.

“It is crucial that anyone experiencing the well-established symptoms of Covid-19, such as a high temperature; a new, continuous cough; or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste, arranges to be tested using the UK Government citizens’ portal or by calling 0800 028 2816.”

Assistant chief constable Alan Speirs added: “Police Scotland is following Scottish Government and NHS guidance and where cases of coronavirus are identified, we work with the local health board and follow Test and Protect procedures.

“We have robust measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

“The cases relate to our driving training facility and there is no evidence of transmission within the wider college.”

The Scottish Police Federation (SPF), which represents rank and file officers, said they had raised concerns about protective measures with the force.

READ MORE: Concerns over effectiveness of Scotland's test and protect coronavirus tracking

David Hamilton, chairman of the SPF, said “This is concerning but frankly not surprising news.

“We have been warning of the dangers of complacency within Police Scotland for a number of weeks now – particularly in relation to basic protective measures such as mask-wearing.

“We wish all those ill a full and speedy recovery, and hope that other colleagues affected, and their friends and families, remain safe.”