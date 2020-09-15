HAVING expected young adults to stack our shelves, deliver our food and generally serve those of us working from home throughout the life of the coronavirus we now find that they are responsible for “killing grandma”.

I’m not sure what the grandmas in your family are like but I can tell you that my mother would boke at the idea that she should be protected from the world or be the reason for putting young people’s lives on hold.

Nevertheless, speaking on behalf of all older people, our politicians see nothing but a sea of vulnerability.

Similarly, did anyone watch the TV coverage of school children being asked about wearing masks? They all love them, apparently. I asked a neighbour’s 14-year-old son what he and his mates thought of them. Guess what, they all hate them. But judging from the Maoist media reporting, spoken through the mouths of babes, masks are the greatest thing since the lockdown lovers’ discovery of making sourdough bread.

Back in the real-world hundreds of thousands are losing their jobs and their businesses, while the privileged few who continue to get paid by the state or can work from home look on aghast at anyone questioning the lockdown logic. Rather than recognising the barbarity of cancelling the vibrant culture of the young they sit at home, sip their overly expensive wine, and scream at their TV sets, "Let them eat sourdough".

A key point that the lockdown lovers refuse to recognise is that the actions of young people actually make sense. If they were stepping over bodies to get to the pub or to their mates' houses, they would stop doing it. If grandma was getting ill, they’d stop doing it. But they aren’t stepping over bodies and grandma isn’t getting ill, because there are no bodies, and there are virtually no new hospital cases.

From a predicted three-week lockdown to "Save the NHS", six months on we are now protecting everyone from a virus that kills very few with draconian laws dictated to us with almost no parliamentary scrutiny.

The need for new political parties that can represent ordinary people has never been more urgently needed. Parties that can get beyond the Covidiocy of the privileged lockdown lovers and that recognises that ordinary people, young and old, can be trusted to be both free and responsible.

Our columns are a platform for writers to express their opinions. They do not necessarily represent the views of The Herald.